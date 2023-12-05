WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLGS is 2.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLGS on December 05, 2023 was 782.31K shares.

WLGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) has dropped by -11.70 compared to previous close of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLGS’s Market Performance

WLGS’s stock has fallen by -24.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.46% and a quarterly drop of -35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.10% for WANG & LEE Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.08% for WLGS’s stock, with a -52.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLGS Trading at -19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.41%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS fell by -25.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6018. In addition, WANG & LEE Group Inc. saw -82.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.38 for the present operating margin

+18.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for WANG & LEE Group Inc. stands at -14.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.