Wallbox N.V (WBX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has gone up by 38.39% for the week, with a 31.06% rise in the past month and a -33.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.79% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.97% for WBX’s stock, with a -38.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBX is 2.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wallbox N.V (WBX) is $3.27, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.19% of that float. On December 05, 2023, WBX’s average trading volume was 764.34K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has increased by 12.44 when compared to last closing price of 1.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that Wallbox’s stock WBX, +9.09% was rallying by 22% Monday after generator specialist and S&P 500 SPX, +0.59% component Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC, +4.47% said it made a minority investment in the electric-vehicle charging company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +43.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +37.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4850. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -44.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.