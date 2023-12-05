Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNO is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNO is $20.75, which is -$7.01 below the current price. The public float for VNO is 165.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on December 05, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has increased by 3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 26.76. However, the company has seen a 27.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-30 that U.S. bonds have been reflecting growing unease about a wall of debt coming due for select owners of office buildings.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO’s stock has risen by 27.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.12% and a quarterly rise of 14.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.88% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of 46.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $25 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 28.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +27.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.