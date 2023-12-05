Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) is 214.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOAR is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOAR is 6.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On December 05, 2023, SOAR’s average trading volume was 118.54K shares.

SOAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) has increased by 35.23 when compared to last closing price of 8.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SOAR’s Market Performance

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has experienced a -7.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.49% rise in the past month, and a 11.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 75.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.04% for SOAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for SOAR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

SOAR Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 75.19%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAR fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, Volato Group Inc saw 17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAR

The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.55. Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.