Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.46 in comparison to its previous close of 1.30, however, the company has experienced a -41.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In the dynamic world of investments, electric boat stocks are gaining momentum. These ‘e-boat stocks’ blend innovation with eco-sustainability.

Is It Worth Investing in Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VMAR is 0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) is $7.19, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for VMAR is 4.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On December 05, 2023, VMAR’s average trading volume was 48.05K shares.

VMAR’s Market Performance

VMAR’s stock has seen a -41.44% decrease for the week, with a -46.73% drop in the past month and a -71.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.70% for Vision Marine Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.05% for VMAR’s stock, with a -69.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMAR Trading at -49.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.57%, as shares sank -51.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR fell by -41.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7730. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc saw -77.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-173.77 for the present operating margin

+41.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc stands at -178.37. The total capital return value is set at -40.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.63. Equity return is now at value -115.27, with -77.52 for asset returns.

Based on Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.91. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.