Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI)'s stock price has gone rise by 30.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a 28.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) by analysts is $12.00, which is $11.26 above the current market price. The public float for VIRI is 14.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of VIRI was 428.50K shares.

VIRI’s Market Performance

VIRI’s stock has seen a 28.35% increase for the week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month and a -28.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.73% for Virios Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for VIRI’s stock, with a -25.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIRI Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +28.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6800. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc saw 212.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Pridgen William, who purchase 15,335 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pridgen William now owns 52,045 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,992 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 57,461 shares at $31,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -89.19, with -77.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.