Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has decreased by -4.77 when compared to last closing price of 28.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 26.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-01 that Victoria’s Secret’s (NYSE: VSCO) CFO, Tim Johnson, demonstrated confidence in the company’s future as securities filings unveiled his purchase of over $300,000 worth of VSCO stock in September. Since then, Johnson and VSCO investors have enjoyed an extraordinary rally, with the stock soaring approximately 54% over the past two and a half months.

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) is 23.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSCO is 2.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is $24.91, which is -$2.26 below the current market price. The public float for VSCO is 68.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.37% of that float. On December 05, 2023, VSCO’s average trading volume was 2.62M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO’s stock has seen a 26.43% increase for the week, with a 45.37% rise in the past month and a 46.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for Victoria’s Secret & Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.49% for VSCO’s stock, with a 16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $29 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSCO Trading at 46.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +38.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +26.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.52. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw -24.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOHNSON TIMOTHY A now owns 94,765 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $343,210 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, sale 238,645 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 7,763,409 shares at $11,027,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 16.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.88. Equity return is now at value 44.83, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 727.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.91. Total debt to assets is 59.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 645.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.