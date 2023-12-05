Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 9.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks are down badly this year. Borrowing costs are sky-high, cutting into net interest income.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by analysts is $9.91, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 427.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.51% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of VLY was 3.29M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY’s stock has seen a 12.50% increase for the week, with a 18.77% rise in the past month and a 5.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.04% for VLY’s stock, with a 11.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at 17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Nov 14. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 591,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $864,000 using the latest closing price.

SANI SURESH L, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 4,416 shares at $15.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SANI SURESH L is holding 4,416 shares at $69,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.