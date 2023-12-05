Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 2.22% gain in the past month, and a 8.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for ULY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for ULY’s stock, with a -22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ: ULY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ULY is at 1.85.

The public float for ULY is 11.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ULY on December 05, 2023 was 168.26K shares.

ULY) stock’s latest price update

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ: ULY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.57 compared to its previous closing price of 4.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”) today announced that Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Urgently’s management will present at the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on both December 6 and Dece.

ULY Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULY fell by -1.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Urgent.ly Inc. saw -32.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULY starting from Geisse Andrew M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 17. After this action, Geisse Andrew M now owns 61,046 shares of Urgent.ly Inc., valued at $99,818 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.