Upwork Inc (UPWK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) has plunged by -2.17 when compared to previous closing price of 14.28, but the company has seen a -0.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) now looks like an ideal time to invest in these affordable and promising tech stocks for more upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPWK is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Upwork Inc (UPWK) is $16.40, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. On December 05, 2023, UPWK’s average trading volume was 2.10M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK stock saw an increase of -0.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.52% and a quarterly increase of -6.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Upwork Inc (UPWK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.20% for UPWK’s stock, with a 25.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 33.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 1,686 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Nov 22. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 4,338 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $23,402 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc, sale 22,177 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 1,079,891 shares at $319,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value 4.44, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upwork Inc (UPWK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.