United States Cellular Corporation (USM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USM is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USM is $45.67, which is $1.99 above the current price. The public float for USM is 14.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USM on December 05, 2023 was 253.67K shares.

USM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) has decreased by -8.71 when compared to last closing price of 47.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that U.S. Cellular (USM) aims to offer the best wireless experience by providing superior quality network and national coverage backed by steady investments for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

USM’s Market Performance

USM’s stock has risen by 0.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.49% and a quarterly drop of -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for United States Cellular Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for USM’s stock, with a 53.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USM Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.81. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw 109.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from IRIZARRY MICHAEL, who sale 18,826 shares at the price of $22.15 back on Apr 10. After this action, IRIZARRY MICHAEL now owns 18,825 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $417,077 using the latest closing price.

JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, the Director of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 1,834 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P is holding 18,981 shares at $35,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.16 for the present operating margin

+33.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Cellular Corporation stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 0.28, with 0.12 for asset returns.

Based on United States Cellular Corporation (USM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.19. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.