United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has seen a 4.23% increase in the past week, with a 9.81% gain in the past month, and a -4.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for UPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.37% for UPS’s stock, with a -8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPS is 1.06.

The public float for UPS is 723.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPS on December 05, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 154.91. However, the company has seen a 4.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that The latest deal to open a new hub at the Hong Kong International Airport is part of UPS’ ongoing expansion plans in Asia Pacific.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.24. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 47.35, with 12.24 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

In conclusion, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.