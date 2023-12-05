UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has plunged by -2.39 when compared to previous closing price of 28.42, but the company has seen a 5.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that With UBS Group’s (UBS) elevation in the global banking hierarchy, the bank will have to maintain an additional capital buffer of 1.5% for common equity loss absorbency.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UBS Group AG (UBS) by analysts is $30.46, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 2.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of UBS was 2.90M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stock saw an increase of 5.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.36% and a quarterly increase of 7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for UBS Group AG (UBS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 24.67% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.12. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 50.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 56.49, with 2.79 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.