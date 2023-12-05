Turnstone Biologics Corp’s (TSBX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TSBX stock has gone up by 15.44%, with a monthly decline of -9.12% and a quarterly plunge of -71.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.20% for Turnstone Biologics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.44% for TSBX’s stock, with a -50.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) Right Now?

The public float for TSBX is 14.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TSBX was 98.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) has jumped by 41.71 compared to previous close of 2.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, today announced four posters reporting preclinical data for Turnstone’s Selected TIL therapies will be presented at the 38 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

TSBX Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.22%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSBX rose by +15.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Turnstone Biologics Corp saw -72.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSBX starting from Versant Ventures V, LLC, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jul 25. After this action, Versant Ventures V, LLC now owns 2,726,322 shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp, valued at $2,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Jerel Davis, the Director of Turnstone Biologics Corp, purchase 225,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Jerel Davis is holding 2,726,322 shares at $2,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.15 for the present operating margin

+97.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turnstone Biologics Corp stands at -42.07. The total capital return value is set at -37.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.24.

Based on Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.