Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRKA is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) is $37.50, which is $36.05 above the current market price. The public float for TRKA is 16.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% of that float. On December 05, 2023, TRKA’s average trading volume was 484.13K shares.

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.83 in comparison to its previous close of 1.21, however, the company has experienced a 12.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that It hasn’t exactly been a great year for stockholders of Troika Media (NASDAQ: TRKA ), as shares of the company are down by over 50% year-to-date (YTD). On Nov. 14, Troika warned that it would be late in filing its Form 10-Q, or earnings report, for the period ended Sept.

TRKA’s Market Performance

Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has experienced a 12.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.10% rise in the past month, and a -3.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.43% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for TRKA’s stock, with a -56.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRKA Trading at 27.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares surge +23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3223. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Wolfe Lawrence Vincent, who purchase 76 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wolfe Lawrence Vincent now owns 76 shares of Troika Media Group Inc, valued at $479 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -305.01, with -47.55 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Troika Media Group Inc (TRKA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.