Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.78 in comparison to its previous close of 0.18, however, the company has experienced a -21.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-04-04 that The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPHS is at -0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPHS is 31.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TPHS on December 05, 2023 was 39.42K shares.

TPHS’s Market Performance

The stock of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has seen a -21.63% decrease in the past week, with a -62.33% drop in the past month, and a -64.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.51% for TPHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.66% for TPHS’s stock, with a -65.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPHS Trading at -52.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.56%, as shares sank -59.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPHS fell by -21.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2657. In addition, Trinity Place Holdings Inc saw -78.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPHS starting from Messinger, Matthew, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Apr 14. After this action, Messinger, Matthew now owns 2,049,658 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Messinger, Matthew, the President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, purchase 404 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Messinger, Matthew is holding 2,049,254 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.55 for the present operating margin

-4.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Place Holdings Inc stands at -48.13. The total capital return value is set at -2.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.79. Equity return is now at value -202.01, with -13.45 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS), the company’s capital structure generated 950.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 84.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 950.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.