Trading Update: Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Endures 1.03% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has gone up by 0.54% for the week, with a 0.41% rise in the past month and a -0.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.03% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by analysts is $165.45, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PG was 6.05M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 152.66. However, the company has experienced a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Warren Buffett – known for making successful investments in Dividend Kings over the years – recently sold two popular Dividend Kings. We look at why he may have made these sales. We also share a different high yielding Dividend King that we think looks very attractively priced at the moment.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $177 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.42. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 6,575 shares at the price of $153.47 back on Nov 30. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 5,620 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $1,009,065 using the latest closing price.

Keith R. Alexandra, the CEO – Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 19,661 shares at $153.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Keith R. Alexandra is holding 24,438 shares at $3,017,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.