Trading Update: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Stock Endures 2.83% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, MGY stock has gone down by -1.20%, with a monthly decline of -7.24% and a quarterly plunge of -8.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.01% for MGY’s stock, with a -1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is 7.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGY is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) is $26.64, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 174.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.24% of that float. On December 05, 2023, MGY’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has plunge by -2.33relation to previous closing price of 21.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Magnolia (MGY) expects total D&C capital expenditures for 2023 to be $430 million, with a diluted share count of 207 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 35.18, with 20.84 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.