The Volatility of Paccar Inc.’s (PCAR) Stock: A 2.16% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has seen a 2.16% increase in the past week, with a 11.06% gain in the past month, and a 14.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for PCAR’s stock, with a 16.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 11.98x. The 36-month beta value for PCAR is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCAR is $93.73, which is $0.01 above than the current price. The public float for PCAR is 513.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on December 05, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has soared by 0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 93.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.21. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 42.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 23,221 shares at the price of $86.28 back on Nov 03. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 93,522 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $2,003,473 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD TODD R, the VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar Inc., sale 1,996 shares at $86.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HUBBARD TODD R is holding 3,230 shares at $172,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paccar Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 28.39, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Based on Paccar Inc. (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.