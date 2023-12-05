The Volatility of Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s (ADM) Stock: A 1.97% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, ADM stock has gone up by 1.97%, with a monthly gain of 3.05% and a quarterly plunge of -5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Archer Daniels Midland Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for ADM’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) Right Now?

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADM is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADM is $92.68, which is $18.05 above the current price. The public float for ADM is 529.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADM on December 05, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

ADM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) has plunged by -0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 75.08, but the company has seen a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $92 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADM Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.51. In addition, Archer Daniels Midland Co. saw -19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Strader Fruit Molly L, who sale 1,455 shares at the price of $86.80 back on Jul 26. After this action, Strader Fruit Molly L now owns 10,809 shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co., valued at $126,294 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer Daniels Midland Co., sale 26,197 shares at $93.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,449,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+6.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer Daniels Midland Co. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.54. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 42.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.76. Total debt to assets is 17.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.