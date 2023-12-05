The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s (IAS) Stock

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has gone down by -3.01% for the week, with a 2.08% rise in the past month and a 4.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for IAS’s stock, with a -5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) is above average at 261.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) is $20.81, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 54.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IAS on December 05, 2023 was 735.98K shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.11. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp saw 59.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 8,428 shares at the price of $13.81 back on Nov 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 125,929 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, valued at $116,391 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, sale 21,705 shares at $14.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 107,129 shares at $318,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.