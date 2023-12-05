The -96.19% Simple Moving Average of LQR House Inc’s (LQR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of LQR House Inc (LQR) has gone down by -27.39% for the week, with a -83.64% drop in the past month and a -98.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.13% for LQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.36% for LQR’s stock, with a -96.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LQR is $300.00, which is $17998.68 above the current market price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for LQR on December 05, 2023 was 318.39K shares.

LQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) has dropped by -9.59 compared to previous close of 1.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

LQR Trading at -87.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.24%, as shares sank -82.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -27.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3893. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -99.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 753,064 shares at the price of $0.08 back on Nov 21. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,781,131 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $58,582 using the latest closing price.

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc, purchase 86,400 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Dollinger Sean is holding 2,028,067 shares at $100,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LQR House Inc (LQR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.