The -13.88% Decline of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s (SBRA) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has gone down by -0.35% for the week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month and a 14.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for SBRA’s stock, with a 15.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) by analysts is $15.09, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 227.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SBRA was 2.65M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has plunged by -1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 14.67, but the company has seen a -0.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Sabra Healthcare has risen since our last piece and has outperformed the broader indices. The senior housing and skilled nursing sectors are showing signs of improvement and SBRA’s numbers are filled with green shoots. 2024 should see some growth after multiple years of declines, but we still think there is a better choice over this 8.22% yielding REIT.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBRA Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Costa Michael Lourenco, who purchase 1,947 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Costa Michael Lourenco now owns 183,218 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $24,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -2.91, with -1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.