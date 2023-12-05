The -13.88% Decline of Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RITM stock has gone up by 3.75%, with a monthly gain of 8.12% and a quarterly surge of 2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for Rithm Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for RITM’s stock, with a 15.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is 7.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.83.

The public float for RITM is 480.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On December 05, 2023, RITM’s average trading volume was 3.54M shares.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 10.56. However, the company has seen a 3.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that One of our investments finally rallied into our neutral range. Shares were a strong buy frequently in the last several months. One position resulted in a 26.7% return. We’re highlighting an alternative share with a better risk/reward profile. I also closed out one of my preferred share positions, resulting in a 21% return for about six months.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 28.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RITM starting from Rithm Capital Corp., who purchase 29,664,827 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of Rithm Capital Corporation, valued at $376,743,303 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.