The -13.88% Decline of Mesa Air Group Inc.’s (MESA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MESA stock has gone up by 32.00%, with a monthly gain of 102.04% and a quarterly plunge of -26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.25% for Mesa Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.00% for MESA’s stock, with a -44.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is $2.00, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for MESA is 32.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MESA on December 05, 2023 was 345.52K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)’s stock price has soared by 26.92 in relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 14th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

MESA Trading at 40.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +54.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA rose by +32.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6521. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.