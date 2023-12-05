Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) has increased by 16.28 when compared to last closing price of 5.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 57.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of management will be participating in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. Details are as follows:

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) by analysts is $14.29, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 39.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.97% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TERN was 490.08K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has seen a 57.25% increase in the past week, with a 25.67% rise in the past month, and a 14.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for TERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.88% for TERN’s stock, with a -26.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at 26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares surge +24.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +57.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -40.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

The total capital return value is set at -28.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -38.46, with -36.62 for asset returns.

Based on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.