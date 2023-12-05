Target Corp (TGT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is 17.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGT is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Target Corp (TGT) is $150.06, which is $16.31 above the current market price. The public float for TGT is 460.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On December 05, 2023, TGT’s average trading volume was 4.94M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 134.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The holiday shopping season is off to a rip-roaring start. Industry data shows that consumers spent a record $9.8 billion shopping for Black Friday deals this year, and a record $12.4 billion shopping during Cyber Monday.

TGT’s Market Performance

Target Corp (TGT) has experienced a 1.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.38% rise in the past month, and a 6.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for TGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.98% for TGT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGT Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.74. In addition, Target Corp saw -10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from ZABEL MATTHEW L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $131.33 back on Nov 28. After this action, ZABEL MATTHEW L now owns 16,486 shares of Target Corp, valued at $525,320 using the latest closing price.

HENNINGTON CHRISTINA, the Executive Officer of Target Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $130.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that HENNINGTON CHRISTINA is holding 38,451 shares at $522,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corp stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 30.87, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corp (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Target Corp (TGT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.