Tapestry Inc (TPR): A Technical Analysis

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tapestry Inc (TPR) is $40.53, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for TPR is 228.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPR on December 05, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

The stock of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 32.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that Tapestry reported record revenue and earnings in the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The luxury retailer witnessed particular strength in Asia and with its Coach brand.

TPR’s Market Performance

Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a 6.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.82% gain in the past month and a 0.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for TPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.58% for TPR’s stock, with a -11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $30 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

+70.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at +14.05. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.87. Equity return is now at value 40.06, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.12. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.