Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TTWO stock has gone down by -1.64%, with a monthly gain of 10.95% and a quarterly surge of 9.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for TTWO’s stock, with a 13.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is $163.33, which is $9.21 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 156.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on December 05, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 157.56. However, the company has seen a -1.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-05 that Shares of “Grand Theft Auto” publisher Take-Two slumped Tuesday, though analysts say any post-trailer “disappointment” is misguided.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $175 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.12. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw 48.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 244 shares at the price of $156.40 back on Nov 24. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 63,905 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $38,160 using the latest closing price.

Emerson Daniel P, the Chief Legal Officer of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sale 6,251 shares at $137.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Emerson Daniel P is holding 132,296 shares at $861,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -16.94, with -9.26 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.