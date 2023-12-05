Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 4.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) is $13.38, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUZ on December 05, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.24 in relation to its previous close of 10.47. However, the company has experienced a -4.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry’s prospects look dull, as low consumer spending is impacting demand. Despite this, stocks like SUZ, IP, KLBAY and SLVM are well-poised to gain from their growth initiatives.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has fallen by -4.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly rise of 4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Suzano S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.