Surgepays Inc (SURG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.32 in comparison to its previous close of 6.76, however, the company has experienced a -12.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that While we’re not in a bull market, certain value penny stocks show potential for 5x or 10x returns in the next five years, assuming forecasted business catalysts unfold. If we’re focusing on promising early-stage businesses, the long-term outlook is optimistic.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Right Now?

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surgepays Inc (SURG) is $13.00, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for SURG is 8.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SURG on December 05, 2023 was 133.47K shares.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG stock saw an increase of -12.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.76% and a quarterly increase of 20.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.12% for Surgepays Inc (SURG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for SURG’s stock, with a 11.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SURG Trading at 17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Surgepays Inc saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $4.72 back on Aug 15. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 4,507,894 shares of Surgepays Inc, valued at $24,544 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgepays Inc stands at -0.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.84. Equity return is now at value 169.69, with 53.89 for asset returns.

Based on Surgepays Inc (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 162.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.91. Total debt to assets is 23.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.48 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.