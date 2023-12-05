Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 24.58x. The 36-month beta value for SMCI is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMCI is $375.20, which is $108.85 above than the current price. The public float for SMCI is 46.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on December 05, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 269.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Autonomous driving technology and energy storage business can drive Tesla’s top line in the coming years. Super Micro Computer’s server platforms, utilizing Nvidia’s H100 GPUs, continue to be in high demand in the AI market.

SMCI’s Market Performance

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has experienced a -8.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.32% rise in the past month, and a -4.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 23.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $413 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.39. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 224.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from KAO GEORGE, who sale 3,747 shares at the price of $275.76 back on Nov 09. After this action, KAO GEORGE now owns 6,815 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $1,033,255 using the latest closing price.

WEIGAND DAVID E, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 16,072 shares at $249.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that WEIGAND DAVID E is holding 13,464 shares at $4,011,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc stands at +8.98. The total capital return value is set at 35.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.76. Equity return is now at value 32.32, with 16.56 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.83. Total debt to assets is 7.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.