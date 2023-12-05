Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) is 16.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STWD is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) is $21.50, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 295.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. On December 05, 2023, STWD’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.58 in comparison to its previous close of 20.65, however, the company has experienced a 5.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Starwood Property Trust is a well-managed commercial mortgage REIT with a dominant lending segment and strong distributable earnings. STWD has a stable dividend coverage and a 5% discount to book value, making it an attractive investment option. The trust has strong financial capacity and flexibility, with access to substantial liquidity that could be used to acquire distressed commercial real estate assets.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD’s stock has risen by 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.71% and a quarterly rise of 1.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Starwood Property Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for STWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.68. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw 13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from DiModica Jeffrey F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, DiModica Jeffrey F. now owns 1,025,984 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc, valued at $201,002 using the latest closing price.

DiModica Jeffrey F., the President of Starwood Property Trust Inc, sale 20,111 shares at $20.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that DiModica Jeffrey F. is holding 1,035,984 shares at $411,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 6.28, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.