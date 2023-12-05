Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock Observes 4.34% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PHYS stock has gone up by 0.25%, with a monthly gain of 1.81% and a quarterly surge of 5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.78% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for PHYS’s stock, with a 4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.15.

The public float for PHYS is 399.17M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on December 05, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.05 in relation to its previous close of 16.12. However, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-11-27 that Inflation might be putting a damper on holiday spending, but not when it comes to stifling the gold rally. The precious metal has certain factors behind it that should buoy prices even if inflation begins to recede.

PHYS Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.