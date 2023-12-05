Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) by analysts is $70.00, which is $68.93 above the current market price. The public float for ANY is 14.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ANY was 245.26K shares.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY)’s stock price has plunge by 33.75relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 38.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-12 that Bitcoin penny stocks to watch this week. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy?

ANY’s Market Performance

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has seen a 38.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.01% gain in the past month and a -31.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.99% for ANY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.91% for ANY’s stock, with a -46.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

ANY Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.82%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +38.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8880. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp saw -44.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANY starting from Kalbfleisch Kurt L., who sale 38,617 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kalbfleisch Kurt L. now owns 78,089 shares of Sphere 3D Corp, valued at $35,215 using the latest closing price.

Kalbfleisch Kurt L., the SVP and CFO of Sphere 3D Corp, sale 26,240 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kalbfleisch Kurt L. is holding 53,483 shares at $16,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.58 for the present operating margin

-421.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp stands at -3172.63. The total capital return value is set at -44.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.51. Equity return is now at value -103.95, with -97.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.