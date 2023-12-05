Southern Company (SO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 25.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southern Company (SO) is $73.06, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SO on December 05, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.34 in relation to its previous close of 71.52. However, the company has experienced a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that Southern Company is a conservatively run regulated utility. In the middle of the last decade it stepped away from renewable power developments just as the industry was starting to see increased investment.

SO’s Market Performance

Southern Company (SO) has seen a 1.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.65% gain in the past month and a 7.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for SO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for SO’s stock, with a 2.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $78 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.56. In addition, Southern Company saw -0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Poroch David P., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $69.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, Poroch David P. now owns 28,691 shares of Southern Company, valued at $693,900 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $68.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 111,284 shares at $341,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southern Company (SO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.