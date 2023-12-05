Sonos Inc (SONO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SONO is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SONO is $18.19, which is $2.5 above than the current price. The public float for SONO is 116.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.51% of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on December 05, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.13relation to previous closing price of 15.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that CLMB, SONO and BNS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 1, 2023.

SONO’s Market Performance

Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a 6.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.22% gain in the past month and a 16.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.56% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SONO Trading at 29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +38.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 2,715 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 17,533 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $40,725 using the latest closing price.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc, sale 6,917 shares at $11.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Bouvat-Merlin Maxime is holding 24,138 shares at $77,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.69 for the present operating margin

+43.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 5.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonos Inc (SONO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.