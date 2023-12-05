Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s (SQM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SQM stock has gone down by -0.08%, with a monthly gain of 3.52% and a quarterly plunge of -21.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for SQM’s stock, with a -26.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SQM is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SQM is $81.08, which is $31.4 above the current price. The public float for SQM is 142.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on December 05, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has dropped by -8.00 compared to previous close of 54.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Lithium stocks have suffered sharp declines in 2023. The price of lithium carbonate has cratered 77% YTD, on the back of higher supply and lower EV sales volume in China.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $84 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.90. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 60.09, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.