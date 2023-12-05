Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Charles Messman – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development Bill Smith – Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer Jim Kempton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Searle – ROTH Capital Josh Nichols – B. Riley FBR James McIlree – Dawson James Matthew Harrigan – Benchmark Operator Good day, and welcome to the Smith Micro Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.

The public float for SMSI is 63.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMSI on December 05, 2023 was 337.35K shares.

SMSI’s Market Performance

SMSI’s stock has seen a 20.38% increase for the week, with a -25.77% drop in the past month and a -47.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for Smith Micro Software, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for SMSI’s stock, with a -32.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMSI Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7782. In addition, Smith Micro Software, Inc. saw -60.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from SMITH WILLIAM W JR, who sale 17,660 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Dec 01. After this action, SMITH WILLIAM W JR now owns 439,168 shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc., valued at $11,832 using the latest closing price.

Kempton James M, the VP, CFO and Treasurer of Smith Micro Software, Inc., sale 6,780 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kempton James M is holding 238,830 shares at $4,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.75 for the present operating margin

+57.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Micro Software, Inc. stands at -60.35. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.76. Equity return is now at value -32.06, with -25.46 for asset returns.

Based on Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 17.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.95. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.