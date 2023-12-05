Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock Observes 8.00% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has seen a 9.36% increase in the past week, with a 14.92% gain in the past month, and a 12.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.10% for SMAR’s stock, with a 8.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMAR is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMAR is $53.84, which is $8.17 above than the current price. The public float for SMAR is 129.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on December 05, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has jumped by 2.15 compared to previous close of 44.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMAR Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.83. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw 16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Marshall Jolene Lau, who sale 2,102 shares at the price of $41.66 back on Nov 16. After this action, Marshall Jolene Lau now owns 14,848 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $87,569 using the latest closing price.

Arntz Michael, the Chief Revenue Officer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 1,044 shares at $42.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Arntz Michael is holding 643 shares at $44,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -28.82, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.