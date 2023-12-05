SLM Corp. (SLM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLM is at 1.21.

The public float for SLM is 222.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume for SLM on December 05, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

SLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has jumped by 0.70 compared to previous close of 15.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Melissa Bronaugh – VP & Head of Investor Relations Jonathan Witter – CEO & Director Steven McGarry – Executive VP & CFO Peter Graham – Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Rick Shane – JPMorgan Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley Arren Cyganovich – Citi Jordan Hymowitz – Philadelphia Financial Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Sallie Mae Earnings Call.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corp. (SLM) has experienced a 12.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.85% rise in the past month, and a 9.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.93% for SLM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLM Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, SLM Corp. saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Jafarieh Nicolas, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Jafarieh Nicolas now owns 162,664 shares of SLM Corp., valued at $120,864 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLM Corp. (SLM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.