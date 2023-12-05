SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, SLG stock has gone up by 22.70%, with a monthly gain of 28.09% and a quarterly surge of 10.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.64% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.67% for SLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLG is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLG is $32.06, which is -$9.6 below than the current price. The public float for SLG is 64.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on December 05, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has jumped by 5.02 compared to previous close of 40.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that SL Green Realty shares rose over 6% after announcing actions to strengthen its business, including a dividend cut and asset sale. The company confirmed its 2023 guidance for funds from operations and initiated 2024 guidance, forecasting a 3% annual decline. SL Green and its partners sold their ownership interest in 625 Madison Avenue for $632.5 million, with proceeds going toward debt reduction.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +22.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.53. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from MATHIAS ANDREW W, who sale 176,960 shares at the price of $32.08 back on Nov 02. After this action, MATHIAS ANDREW W now owns 6,049 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $5,676,877 using the latest closing price.

BURTON EDWIN T III, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 6,800 shares at $34.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BURTON EDWIN T III is holding 89 shares at $233,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -10.32, with -4.18 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.