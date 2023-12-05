Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has plunged by -3.79 when compared to previous closing price of 2.90, but the company has seen a 8.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 production and sales show a decline in silver production but an increase in gold production and overall positive performance. Production costs have declined, while selling prices for gold, silver, and lead have increased. We forecast a large ramp in production, coupled with favorable pricing, indicating continued upside for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SVM is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SVM is $4.58, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for SVM is 168.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for SVM on December 05, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM’s stock has seen a 8.14% increase for the week, with a 27.40% rise in the past month and a 13.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for Silvercorp Metals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.61% for SVM’s stock, with a -4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVM Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.53 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 6.81, with 4.88 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.