Should You Invest in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Now?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SRC is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRC is $41.38, which is -$0.97 below the current market price. The public float for SRC is 140.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume for SRC on December 05, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

SRC) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.56 in relation to its previous close of 42.59. However, the company has experienced a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Treasury Rates receded in November, leading to a rebound in equities, particularly in interest rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and real estate. The market anticipates that the Fed will maintain its pause on rate hikes in December and January, with a possibility of rate cuts coming much sooner than originally thought. It’s time to make a move to build your passive income in these beaten-down dividend names as November gave us a taste of how hard and swiftly they can rally.

SRC’s Market Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has experienced a 3.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.35% rise in the past month, and a 11.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for SRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for SRC’s stock, with a 10.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SRC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $46 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRC Trading at 16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.32. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.05 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.