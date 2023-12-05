Should You Invest in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 280.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PSEC is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PSEC is $5.50, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 299.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume for PSEC on December 05, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.89relation to previous closing price of 5.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that I’ve decided to sell my shares of PSEC as it is unable to support my goals with its longtime underperformance in my portfolio. The 11% yield entraps investors with share price and dividends in perpetual decline historically. PSEC offers a few interesting discounts for investors bullish that the company can take advantage of the economic environment and provide a competitive return.

PSEC’s Market Performance

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.81% gain in the past month and a -5.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for PSEC’s stock, with a -10.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Eliasek M Grier, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Nov 29. After this action, Eliasek M Grier now owns 1,586,130 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $56,000 using the latest closing price.

Eliasek M Grier, the Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Eliasek M Grier is holding 1,576,130 shares at $56,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.