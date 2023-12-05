Should You Invest in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NFLX is $464.88, which is $10.98 above the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 431.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for NFLX on December 05, 2023 was 5.33M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has decreased by -2.54 when compared to last closing price of 465.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX ) UBS Global TMT Conference December 4, 2023 1:30 PM ET Company Participants Theodore Sarandos – Co-CEO, President & Director Conference Call Participants John Hodulik – UBS John Hodulik Okay. Great. Let’s get started.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX’s stock has fallen by -5.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.87% and a quarterly rise of 1.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Netflix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $465 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $460.62. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $435.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 152 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $217,500 using the latest closing price.

HASTINGS REED, the Executive Chairman of Netflix Inc., sale 81,347 shares at $435.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that HASTINGS REED is holding 0 shares at $35,412,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.