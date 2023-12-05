Should You Invest in Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPD is $31.77, which is $4.94 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for EPD on December 05, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has plunged by -0.30 when compared to previous closing price of 26.91, but the company has seen a 0.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Dividend stocks are today heavily discounted. Opportunities are abundant in REITs, MLPs, and utilities. We highlight three of the best opportunities for December.

EPD’s Market Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a 0.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.74% rise in the past month, and a 0.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for EPD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 137,423 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $259,639 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William C, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Montgomery William C is holding 114,758 shares at $1,330,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.