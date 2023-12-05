Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve Halper – Investor Relations David Coman – Chief Executive Officer Mike Zaranek – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Rhyee – Cowen and Company Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Christine Rains – William Blair Nelson Cox – Lake Street Operator Greetings and welcome to the Science 37 Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SNCE is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNCE is $1.44, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for SNCE is 79.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SNCE on December 05, 2023 was 205.54K shares.

SNCE’s Market Performance

SNCE stock saw a decrease of 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.40% for Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.01% for SNCE’s stock, with a -19.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNCE Trading at -28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -45.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCE fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2642. In addition, Science 37 Holdings Inc saw -41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.15 for the present operating margin

-2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Science 37 Holdings Inc stands at -72.69. The total capital return value is set at -94.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.14. Equity return is now at value -118.52, with -94.02 for asset returns.

Based on Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.