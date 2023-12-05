Root Inc (ROOT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Root Inc (ROOT) is $9.94, which is -$2.45 below the current market price. The public float for ROOT is 5.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROOT on December 05, 2023 was 71.18K shares.

The stock of Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) has increased by 17.39 when compared to last closing price of 10.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Timm – Co-Founder & CEO Megan Binkley – CFO Matt LaMalva – IR Conference Call Participants Josh Siegler – Cantor Fitzgerald Tommy McJoynt – KBW Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo Alison Jacobowitz – UBS Operator Good morning. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today.

ROOT’s Market Performance

Root Inc (ROOT) has seen a 34.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.24% gain in the past month and a 5.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for ROOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.41% for ROOT’s stock, with a 58.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ROOT Trading at 29.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +24.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT rose by +34.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Root Inc saw 175.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Allison Jonathan, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Nov 15. After this action, Allison Jonathan now owns 84,780 shares of Root Inc, valued at $79,024 using the latest closing price.

Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar, the Chief Technology Officer of Root Inc, purchase 11,342 shares at $9.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar is holding 305,955 shares at $112,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Root Inc stands at -95.79. The total capital return value is set at -36.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.34. Equity return is now at value -52.13, with -17.12 for asset returns.

Based on Root Inc (ROOT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.42. Total debt to assets is 27.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Root Inc (ROOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.