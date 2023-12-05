RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is $13.44, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for RLJ is 151.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on December 05, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ’s stock has risen by 4.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.20% and a quarterly rise of 9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for RLJ Lodging Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.63% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLJ Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from DAVIS NATHANIEL A, who sale 39,594 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, DAVIS NATHANIEL A now owns 43,423 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $390,793 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.12, with 1.51 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.